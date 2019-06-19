Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It did not end as I had hoped but I'm confident that the club will rise again' - Knudsen's farewell to Town

PUBLISHED: 20:20 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 19 June 2019

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Defender Jonas Knudsen has sent a farewell message to the Ipswich Town fans following his departure from the club.

The Dane is leaving Portman Road at the end of his contract following four years with the Blues, making 155 appearances for the club and scoring four goals.

It is not yet clear where Knudsen will be playing his football next season, with clubs in England, Germany and Denmark said to be interested, but the 26-year-old has thanked the Ipswich fans for their support.

"As my time at Ipswich Town has now come to an end I would like to thank everyone in and around the club for the last four years," he wrote on social media.

MORE: Exit Interview: Knudsen was Town's 'Mad Dog' whose final-season saga clouds four years at Portman Road

"My family and I have enjoyed our time here in town! Unfortunately it did not end as I had hoped last season but I'm confident that the club will rise again.

"The fans are amazing and have supported us through all times both away and at Portman Road which I am amazed and really grateful about!

"I wish all the best for the club in the future."

Two of Knudsen's four Ipswich goals came in East Anglian Derby clashes with Norwich City, earning a pair of 1-1 draws in the 2016/17 season.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran wins battle with council to keep pub signs at Suffolk mansion

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran has been allowed to keep his pub-inspired signs on his Grade II listed Suffolk estate Picture: Simon Parker

Union fights to protect healthcare jobs as plans to cut workforce emerges

Critics say cutting health visitors could have a 'devastating impact' on young families at such an important time in their lives Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘It did not end as I had hoped but I’m confident that the club will rise again’ - Knudsen’s farewell to Town

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Fixture release could be the moment reality bites for Ipswich Town... but the League One schedule is packed with intrigue

Ipswich Town will discover their League One fixture list on Thursday morning. Picture: PAGEPIX

Shappi Khorsandi brings her Skittish Warrior tour to Bury’s Apex and reflects on fame and failure

Shappi Khorsandi on the Comedy stage at Latitude 2018. Shappi talks of her love for stand-up in her new show coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists