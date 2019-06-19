'It did not end as I had hoped but I'm confident that the club will rise again' - Knudsen's farewell to Town

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Defender Jonas Knudsen has sent a farewell message to the Ipswich Town fans following his departure from the club.

The Dane is leaving Portman Road at the end of his contract following four years with the Blues, making 155 appearances for the club and scoring four goals.

It is not yet clear where Knudsen will be playing his football next season, with clubs in England, Germany and Denmark said to be interested, but the 26-year-old has thanked the Ipswich fans for their support.

"As my time at Ipswich Town has now come to an end I would like to thank everyone in and around the club for the last four years," he wrote on social media.

"My family and I have enjoyed our time here in town! Unfortunately it did not end as I had hoped last season but I'm confident that the club will rise again.

"The fans are amazing and have supported us through all times both away and at Portman Road which I am amazed and really grateful about!

"I wish all the best for the club in the future."

Two of Knudsen's four Ipswich goals came in East Anglian Derby clashes with Norwich City, earning a pair of 1-1 draws in the 2016/17 season.