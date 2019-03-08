'The club wants to win titles and play in Europe' - Knudsen joins Swedish league leaders Malmo

Joans Knudsen has joined Swedish club Malmo. PICTURE: MalmoFF Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen has joined Swedish club Malmo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonas Knudsen has left Ipswich Town after four seasons. Picture: ARCHANT Jonas Knudsen has left Ipswich Town after four seasons. Picture: ARCHANT

The defender left the Blues at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract and moves to Sweden on a free transfer.

He joins his new club mid-season, with Malmo six points clear at the top of the Swedish Allsvensken after 13 games of the campaign.

He will join up with his new team-mates on July 1 and will wear the No.3 shirt.

Malmo, managed by former Brentford boss Uwe Rosler, finished third in last season's competition, meaning they will be playing Europa League football later this year.

Knudsen said: "It feels really good.

MORE: Exit Interview: Knudsen was Town's 'Mad Dog' whose final-season saga clouds four years at Portman Road

You may also want to watch:

"When I heard about the interest from MFF, there was no doubt. It is a club with high ambitions and it attracts me. Here you will hope to win every match, win titles and play in Europe. It feels great to be part of this club and this team."

Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson said: "It feels very good that we have joined Jonas.

"He has a profile and several properties that we have been looking for for a long time.

"He has a good left foot and can be used throughout the back line but also as an outer back. It is a high-level player who is very professional in everything he does and he will help us a lot in the future."

MORE: 'It did not end as I had hoped but I'm confident that the club will rise again' - Knudsen's farewell to Town

Knudsen yesterday took to social media to bid farewell to Ipswich writing: "As my time at Ipswich Town has now come to an end I would like to thank everyone in and around the club for the last four years," he wrote on social media.

"My family and I have enjoyed our time here in town! Unfortunately it did not end as I had hoped last season but I'm confident that the club will rise again.

"The fans are amazing and have supported us through all times both away and at Portman Road which I am amazed and really grateful about!

"I wish all the best for the club in the future."