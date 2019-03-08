Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Pennington suffers ankle injury that is set to end Ipswich spell

PUBLISHED: 14:44 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 30 March 2019

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Matthew Pennington looks to have played his last game for Ipswich Town after picking up an ankle injury.

The central defender, currently on loan from Everton, suffered the injury in training and could miss the rest of the season as a result.

There is an estimate of a recovery time of between eight and 10 weeks.

Pennington has been one of the Blues’ most consistent performers during a difficult campaign, hitting the ground running with an impressive debut against Norwich City in September and maintaining those standards since.

In total he has made 31 appearances for the Blues during his season at Portman Road, scoring once in the 2-2 draw at Birmingham in September. He was sent off later in that game.

His place in the Ipswich side for this afternoon’s clash with Hull is taken by Toto Nsiala.

Teddy Bishop also misses today’s game with an ankle problem, which is not believed to be too serious.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How do you mourn your child if they vanish without a trace?

Corrie McKeague, who went missing in Bury St Edmunds in September, 2016 Picture: SUBMITTED

Foxhall Road closed after two-vehicle smash

One person was taken to hospital following the crash Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Matchday Live: Grosicki scores twice as Town trail at home again

Kamil Grosicki wheels away after giving the visitors an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Pennington suffers ankle injury that is set to end Ipswich spell

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Housing estate ‘service margin’ mocked as being ‘pointlessly’ narrow path

One Facebook user asked if the track was designed for use by police conducting sobriety tests Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists