Pennington suffers ankle injury that is set to end Ipswich spell

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Matthew Pennington looks to have played his last game for Ipswich Town after picking up an ankle injury.

The central defender, currently on loan from Everton, suffered the injury in training and could miss the rest of the season as a result.

There is an estimate of a recovery time of between eight and 10 weeks.

Pennington has been one of the Blues’ most consistent performers during a difficult campaign, hitting the ground running with an impressive debut against Norwich City in September and maintaining those standards since.

In total he has made 31 appearances for the Blues during his season at Portman Road, scoring once in the 2-2 draw at Birmingham in September. He was sent off later in that game.

His place in the Ipswich side for this afternoon’s clash with Hull is taken by Toto Nsiala.

Teddy Bishop also misses today’s game with an ankle problem, which is not believed to be too serious.