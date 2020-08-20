E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘show interest’ in Love Island star training with Charlton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 August 2020

Dennon Lewis, who was once on trial at Ipswich Town, has been linked with the Blues again after starring in Love Island. Picture: ITV/ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town are said to have shown an interest in non-league striker Dennon Lewis.

The striker, previously on trial with Ipswich in 2018, is currently at Wealdstone and scored 14 goals for the non-leaguers last season.

The Sun are reporting Town to have shown an interest in the striker, who is currently training with Charlton and is said to have also caught the eye of Sunderland, Huddersfield, Oxford and Leyton Orient.

As well as catching the eye in non-league, Lewis is best known for his appearance in the 2019 edition of Love Island, before returning to Wealdstone ahead of last season.

The 22-year-old didn’t win a contract during his stay with the Blues, which came ahead of his release from Watford, and went on to join Scottish side Falkirk. He left soon after having suffered racial abuse from sections of his own support during a game away at Stenhousemuir.

“I have never gone through a period like this in my life,” he wrote after the game.

“From a footballing standpoint things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club however from a personal standpoint never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.

“I understand the frustration and anger as a lover of football myself all you want is to see is your club do well. However for me this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting.

“Whilst the future is unclear at this moment in time I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club.”

A move for Lewis appears unlikely at this stage, given the Blues already have James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Oli Hawkins, Freddie Sears, Aaron Drinan and Ben Folami as striking options, with the former reality star counting as a senior player towards the 22-man squad limit.

