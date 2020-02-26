E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The scale of Town's promotion task gets clearer as Lambert's side drop to lowest position of the season

PUBLISHED: 09:22 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 26 February 2020

Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town have dropped to ninth in the League One table following last night's round of games.

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It represents the Blues' lowest position of the season, with the opening-day win at Burton seeing Paul Lambert's men enter the table in eighth and not dropping below that mark since.

Oxford, who claimed three points at Portman Road on Saturday, moved above Town thanks to their 3-0 victory over Accrington, while Portsmouth beat MK Dons 3-0 as Sunderland and Fleetwood played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Automatic promotion contenders Coventry City and Rotherham drew 1-1.

The results leave Ipswich ninth, three points off the final play-off place which is currently held by Peterborough United.

Fleetwood and Portsmouth, three and four points ahead respectively, both hold one game in hand over Ipswich.

MORE: Top-scorers Norwood and Jackson are out, so who should Lambert go with up front in three vital games?

The League One season has been disjointed due to Bury's expulsion from the league earlier in the campaign, which has left clubs playing catch-up in terms of fixtures.

Postponements due to international call-ups have had the same impact, but the backlog is beginning to ease, making Ipswich's task during the final 11 games all the more clear. The fact the Blues had played more matches than their rivals has at times masked the impact Lambert's side's poor run has had on their chances of promotion.

A supercomputer simulation has suggested Ipswich now have just a 25% chance of reaching the top six, with Lambert's men clearly needing an uplift in form having won just four of their last 22 matches in all competitions.

Next up is Saturday's trip to Blackpool, who beat Bolton 2-1 last night, before a seemingly make-or-break contest with Joey Barton's Fleetwood at Portman Road on Tuesday.

