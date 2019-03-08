E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town to travel to Peterborough in last 32 of EFL Trophy

PUBLISHED: 14:11 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 16 November 2019

Ipswich Town have been drawn against Peterborough in the first knockout round of the EFL Trophy.

The EFL Trophy has a new name - the 'leasing.com Trophy'. Picture: EFLThe EFL Trophy has a new name - the 'leasing.com Trophy'. Picture: EFL

The Blues finished second in their group following victories over Tottenham's Under 21s and Gillingham and a loss to Colchester, who ultimately won the group.

That meant the Blues would definitely be on the road in the last 32, with Paul Lambert's men now set to play Peterborough.

The two sides met in the league in August, with captain Luke Chambers rescuing a 2-2 draw for the Blues with a stoppage time equaliser.

The other sides the Blues could have faced were Exeter, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons.

Tawanda Chirewa coming on for Gwion Edwards during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSTawanda Chirewa coming on for Gwion Edwards during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

The game will be played in the first week of December.

Lambert has used the competition to give youth and fringe players a chance so far this season, with two 16-year-olds, Liam Gibbs and Tawanda Chirewa given their debuts at Colchester on Tuesday evening.

The U's reward for winning the group is a home tie with Stevenage.

Ipswich are now four wins away from playing in a Wembley final in this competition.

Brett McGavin pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSBrett McGavin pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

EFL Trophy last 32 draw

North

Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers

Leicester City U21 v Doncaster Rovers

Salford City v Wolves U21s

Everton U21s v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City U21 v Shrewsbury Town (Shrews to play at home)

Blackpool v Schunthorpe United

Manchester United U21 v Tranmere Rovers

South

Colchester United v Stevenage

Walsall v Chelsea U21s

Brighton U21s v Newport County

Portsmouth v Northampton Town

MK Dons v Coventry City

Exeter City v Oxford United

Peterborough v Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient

