Ipswich Town to travel to Peterborough in last 32 of EFL Trophy
PUBLISHED: 14:11 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 16 November 2019
Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town have been drawn against Peterborough in the first knockout round of the EFL Trophy.
The Blues finished second in their group following victories over Tottenham's Under 21s and Gillingham and a loss to Colchester, who ultimately won the group.
That meant the Blues would definitely be on the road in the last 32, with Paul Lambert's men now set to play Peterborough.
The two sides met in the league in August, with captain Luke Chambers rescuing a 2-2 draw for the Blues with a stoppage time equaliser.
The other sides the Blues could have faced were Exeter, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons.
The game will be played in the first week of December.
Lambert has used the competition to give youth and fringe players a chance so far this season, with two 16-year-olds, Liam Gibbs and Tawanda Chirewa given their debuts at Colchester on Tuesday evening.
The U's reward for winning the group is a home tie with Stevenage.
Ipswich are now four wins away from playing in a Wembley final in this competition.
EFL Trophy last 32 draw
North
Port Vale v Mansfield Town
Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers
You may also want to watch:
Leicester City U21 v Doncaster Rovers
Salford City v Wolves U21s
Everton U21s v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City U21 v Shrewsbury Town (Shrews to play at home)
Blackpool v Schunthorpe United
Manchester United U21 v Tranmere Rovers
South
Colchester United v Stevenage
Walsall v Chelsea U21s
Brighton U21s v Newport County
Portsmouth v Northampton Town
MK Dons v Coventry City
Exeter City v Oxford United
Peterborough v Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient