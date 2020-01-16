E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Young Ipswich Town duo could be set for Scottish loan moves

PUBLISHED: 11:25 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 16 January 2020

Ipswich Town youngsters Brett McGavin and Aaron Drinan could be set for a loan move to Ayr United.

Ipswich Town youngsters Brett McGavin and Aaron Drinan could be set for a loan move to Ayr United. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town duo Brett McGavin and Aaron Drinan could be set for temporary moves to Scotland.

The pair are currently training with Ayr United with a view to potential loan moves until the end of the season.

Ayr, previously managed by Ipswich Town legend George Burley, sit third in the Scottish Championship and are bidding to win promotion to the top flight.

Drinan has yet to feature for the Ipswich first-team since signing from Waterford in January 2018, spending time out on loan at his former club, Sutton United and Swedish second-tier side GAIS.

MORE: 'I would be very happy to sign' - Bialkowski keen on permanent Millwall switch as discussions continue

McGavin made his senior bow in this season's EFL Trophy and has also featured for the Blues in the FA Cup, impressing in the process, but with Ipswich now out of all three cup competitions and fully focussed on League One promotion, the club are hoping to find temporary homes for some of their young players.

McGavin is contracted to the club until the end of this season, with the Blues holding the option to extend it by a further year which they seem almost certain to take.

Drinan's Ipswich contract runs until 2021.

