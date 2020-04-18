E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Newcastle and Arsenal linked with Downes and Woolfenden

PUBLISHED: 12:16 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 18 April 2020

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Premier League side Newcastle United are said to be eyeing Ipswich Town duo Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden.

Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFlynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Chronicle are reporting the Magpies’ interest in the pair, at a time when owner Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling the club to a consortium led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The young Ipswich duo were the Blues’ standout performers prior to football’s suspension due to the coronavirus crisis, with their futures almost certain to have been major talking points throughout the summer had the season reached its conclusion.

The report states the Blues had previously been telling interested sides they would not accept less than £7million for Downes, who is also said to be interesting Arsenal and West Ham, while Town boss Paul Lambert has previously put a £10million price-tag on the head of Woolfenden amid interest from Sheffield United.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Lankester on his injury pain, dark times, hopes for the future and how starting his own business helped him cope

The duo will of course be well-known to newly-appointed Newcastle Under 23s coach Chris Hogg, who left his role at Portman Road earlier this year to move to the North East.

The Newcastle recruitment staff have been placed on furlough leave, but it has been suggested they may move ahead with current transfer plans once they return, regardless of the impending takeover.

Ipswich have regularly stated their desire to keep hold of their best young players but, although Lambert has admitted on a number of occasions that ‘money talks’. At a time when EFL clubs have been impacted heavily by the loss of income brought on by the coronavirus suspension, there is a belief top tier clubs may be able to pick up players from lower down the pyramid at reduced cost.

Young Ipswich talent heading to Newcastle is a familiar tale, of course, with Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble and Darren Ambrose all leaving Suffolk for St James’ Park between 1999 and 2003.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

WATCH: Dramatic footage of thatched roof blaze tackled by dozens of firefighters

The fire tore through the roof of a thatched home in Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Newcastle and Arsenal linked with Downes and Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Foodbank faces ‘busiest ever day’ as pensioner lives on nothing but cereal

Colchester foodbank faced its busiest day ever on April 15 as demand continues to rise during the coronavirus crisis Picture: COLCHESTER FOODBANK

Family of 19-year-old who died of rare cancer urge supporters to join lockdown challenge

Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and Founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION
Drive 24