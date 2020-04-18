Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Newcastle and Arsenal linked with Downes and Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Premier League side Newcastle United are said to be eyeing Ipswich Town duo Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes congratulates Luke Woolfenden after he had given Town a 1-0 lead with a goal late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Chronicle are reporting the Magpies’ interest in the pair, at a time when owner Mike Ashley is on the verge of selling the club to a consortium led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The young Ipswich duo were the Blues’ standout performers prior to football’s suspension due to the coronavirus crisis, with their futures almost certain to have been major talking points throughout the summer had the season reached its conclusion.

The report states the Blues had previously been telling interested sides they would not accept less than £7million for Downes, who is also said to be interesting Arsenal and West Ham, while Town boss Paul Lambert has previously put a £10million price-tag on the head of Woolfenden amid interest from Sheffield United.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Lankester on his injury pain, dark times, hopes for the future and how starting his own business helped him cope

The duo will of course be well-known to newly-appointed Newcastle Under 23s coach Chris Hogg, who left his role at Portman Road earlier this year to move to the North East.

The Newcastle recruitment staff have been placed on furlough leave, but it has been suggested they may move ahead with current transfer plans once they return, regardless of the impending takeover.

Ipswich have regularly stated their desire to keep hold of their best young players but, although Lambert has admitted on a number of occasions that ‘money talks’. At a time when EFL clubs have been impacted heavily by the loss of income brought on by the coronavirus suspension, there is a belief top tier clubs may be able to pick up players from lower down the pyramid at reduced cost.

Young Ipswich talent heading to Newcastle is a familiar tale, of course, with Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble and Darren Ambrose all leaving Suffolk for St James’ Park between 1999 and 2003.