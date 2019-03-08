Bialkowski and Harrison departures set to be completed today

Bartosz Bialkowski and Ellis Harrison are both closing in on moves away from Ipswich Town.

Bialkowski was at Millwall yesterday to undergo a medical and tie up a move to the Championship club, after the Blues accepted an offer for the Polish international.

Harrison was on the south coast to finalise a move to Town's League One rivals, Portsmouth, with both deals potentially being completed as soon as today.

Bialkowski's move is the more advanced of the two, with personal terms agreed and the Pole waiting on the results of a routine heart scan before the transfer is announced.

The departure of Bialkowski has looked inevitable for much of the summer.

Four clubs are understood to have contacted the Blues regarding Bialkowski, with Millwall the only side to make a firm offer.

Town turned down a bid of £3million for Bialkowski last summer before the Pole signed a new contract, with a valuation of around £1.5million placed on him this summer.

Bialkowski is one of the Blues' highest earners despite taking a wage cut in the wake of relegation and, despite being happy and settled in Suffolk, is keen to play at the highest level possible in a bid to regain his place in the Poland squad.

Ipswich have already signed goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham this summer and, in the event of Bialkowski's departure, would be looking to recruit another senior goalkeeper with Remi Matthews of Bolton a potential target.

Harrison joined the Blues last summer in a £750,000 deal from Bristol Rovers, but struggled with injury during his one season at Portman Road and netted just one goal in 17 appearances.

He had been tracked by Pompey prior to making the move to Suffolk before again being linked with the Fratton Park club in January, but now looks set to make the move.