Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel's contract for a further season
PUBLISHED: 12:11 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 May 2019
Ipswich Town have taken their option in Josh Emmanuel’s contract, extending the young right-back’s stay at Portman Road for a further year.
The 21-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of this season but, like with left-back Myles Kenlock, the club have exercised their right to extend his contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.
The academy graduate has spent much of the last two seasons away from Portman Road, firstly during a loan spell with Rotherham that saw him win League One promotion at Wembley, before a less fruitful spell with Shrewsbury at the start of this season.
He returned from that loan in January and has since made four appearances for the Blues.
His last senior outing was in the 4-0 loss at Preston, where he was replaced at half-time before manager Paul Lambert admitted right-back had 'struggled'.
But the Town boss was in attendance as Emmanuel played for the Under 23s against Birmingham at Portman Road last night, where the defender performed well and had a few encouraging moments going forward.
Speaking recently, Lambert said: “Josh has done well but I think he still needs a good bit of coaching.
“But he's a young lad and will learn. I think he's done well enough to be here so I don't see a problem with that.
“I still think we need someone to push him and vice versa, he may need to push somebody else. That's an area we need to look at.”
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Knudsen, McKendry, Collins
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022
Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes
LOANS FOR SEASON
Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree