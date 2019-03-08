Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel's contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have taken their option in Josh Emmanuel’s contract, extending the young right-back’s stay at Portman Road for a further year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emmanuel will now be with the Blues next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emmanuel will now be with the Blues next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 21-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of this season but, like with left-back Myles Kenlock, the club have exercised their right to extend his contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The academy graduate has spent much of the last two seasons away from Portman Road, firstly during a loan spell with Rotherham that saw him win League One promotion at Wembley, before a less fruitful spell with Shrewsbury at the start of this season.

He returned from that loan in January and has since made four appearances for the Blues.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Livingston goalkeeper Kelly... with Celtic and Hamburg also interested

Josh Emmanuel was in action for Town U23s against Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLS Josh Emmanuel was in action for Town U23s against Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

His last senior outing was in the 4-0 loss at Preston, where he was replaced at half-time before manager Paul Lambert admitted right-back had 'struggled'.

But the Town boss was in attendance as Emmanuel played for the Under 23s against Birmingham at Portman Road last night, where the defender performed well and had a few encouraging moments going forward.

Speaking recently, Lambert said: “Josh has done well but I think he still needs a good bit of coaching.

“But he's a young lad and will learn. I think he's done well enough to be here so I don't see a problem with that.

“I still think we need someone to push him and vice versa, he may need to push somebody else. That's an area we need to look at.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree