Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel's contract for a further season

PUBLISHED: 12:11 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 May 2019

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have taken their option in Josh Emmanuel’s contract, extending the young right-back’s stay at Portman Road for a further year.

Emmanuel will now be with the Blues next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comEmmanuel will now be with the Blues next season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 21-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of this season but, like with left-back Myles Kenlock, the club have exercised their right to extend his contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The academy graduate has spent much of the last two seasons away from Portman Road, firstly during a loan spell with Rotherham that saw him win League One promotion at Wembley, before a less fruitful spell with Shrewsbury at the start of this season.

He returned from that loan in January and has since made four appearances for the Blues.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Livingston goalkeeper Kelly... with Celtic and Hamburg also interested

Josh Emmanuel was in action for Town U23s against Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLSJosh Emmanuel was in action for Town U23s against Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLS

His last senior outing was in the 4-0 loss at Preston, where he was replaced at half-time before manager Paul Lambert admitted right-back had 'struggled'.

But the Town boss was in attendance as Emmanuel played for the Under 23s against Birmingham at Portman Road last night, where the defender performed well and had a few encouraging moments going forward.

Speaking recently, Lambert said: “Josh has done well but I think he still needs a good bit of coaching.

“But he's a young lad and will learn. I think he's done well enough to be here so I don't see a problem with that.

“I still think we need someone to push him and vice versa, he may need to push somebody else. That's an area we need to look at.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cocaine found in all Suffolk’s major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

School pupils help launch air ambulance charity’s newest helicopter

The welcoming committee at Newmarket Academy included jockey Bob Champion, mayor Rachel Hood and deputy mayor James Lay. Picture: MAGPAS

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sandi Toksvig and leading women writers create a family-friendly Primadonna Festival in Suffolk

Author, playwright and televsiion presenter Sandi Toksvig will be taking part in the family friendly events at the Primadonna Festival. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Ipswich Town take up option to extend Josh Emmanuel’s contract for a further season

Ipswich Town have extended Josh Emmanuel's contract by a further year. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists