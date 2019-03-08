Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Exclusive

Ipswich Town eyeing Bury defender Thompson

PUBLISHED: 10:39 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 17 July 2019

Ipswich Town are have kept tabs on Bury defender Adam Thompson, pictured playing for Southend. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are have kept tabs on Bury defender Adam Thompson, pictured playing for Southend. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on Bury defender Adam Thompson, we understand.

Thompson, pictured playing for Southend, was a regular for Bury last season. Picture: PAThompson, pictured playing for Southend, was a regular for Bury last season. Picture: PA

The central defender is set to be available on a free transfer after informing the Shakers of his decision to terminate his contract at Gigg Lane, in the wake of the club's well-documented financial problems.

The 26-year-old, who has also played at right-back during his career, was one of the club's best performers during the club's promotion from League Two last season.

Those performances have put him back in contention for a place in the Northern Ireland squad, with the defender hoping to add to his two senior caps by making a move to League One.

MORE: Tomas Holy on battling with Bart, basketball beginnings and the idol you won't have heard of

The Blues are understood to have watched the defender in action but have yet to make an offer for his services, with other clubs in the division also thought to be interested.

A move to Ipswich is likely to appeal to Thompson, given he was born in Harlow and has family in the south east.

Captain Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala are the two senior centre-backs in Lambert's squad, with the pair backed up by academy graduates Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba.

Ipswich have previously targeted Thompson's former Bury team-mate, Danny Mayor, this summer, before the winger opted to join former boss Ryan Lowe at Plymouth instead.

MORE: Former Town starlet Ben Knight named in Man City's squad for pre-season tour of Asia

Thompson began his career in Watford's academy and made 16 senior appearances for the Hornets but spent much of his time at Vicarage Road out on loan with Brentford, Wycombe, Barnet and Southend.

A permanent move to Roots Hall followed in 2014 where he made 109 appearances before moving on to Bury in 2017.

He found it hard to break into the side under Lee Clark and spent time on loan at Bradford in 2017/18 before making 54 appearances under Lowe last season.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shipping container adapted for Killing Eve by Ipswich company to be auctioned for charity

The shipping container which was converted by Adaptainer on location for Killing Eve Picture: Sid Gentle Films

Plans to close Suffolk village school are scrapped

Plans to close Beck Row Primary Academy have been scrapped Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your amazing pictures of Suffolk’s stunning beaches

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists