Ipswich Town eyeing Bury defender Thompson

Ipswich Town are have kept tabs on Bury defender Adam Thompson, pictured playing for Southend. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on Bury defender Adam Thompson, we understand.

The central defender is set to be available on a free transfer after informing the Shakers of his decision to terminate his contract at Gigg Lane, in the wake of the club's well-documented financial problems.

The 26-year-old, who has also played at right-back during his career, was one of the club's best performers during the club's promotion from League Two last season.

Those performances have put him back in contention for a place in the Northern Ireland squad, with the defender hoping to add to his two senior caps by making a move to League One.

The Blues are understood to have watched the defender in action but have yet to make an offer for his services, with other clubs in the division also thought to be interested.

A move to Ipswich is likely to appeal to Thompson, given he was born in Harlow and has family in the south east.

Captain Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala are the two senior centre-backs in Lambert's squad, with the pair backed up by academy graduates Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba.

Ipswich have previously targeted Thompson's former Bury team-mate, Danny Mayor, this summer, before the winger opted to join former boss Ryan Lowe at Plymouth instead.

Thompson began his career in Watford's academy and made 16 senior appearances for the Hornets but spent much of his time at Vicarage Road out on loan with Brentford, Wycombe, Barnet and Southend.

A permanent move to Roots Hall followed in 2014 where he made 109 appearances before moving on to Bury in 2017.

He found it hard to break into the side under Lee Clark and spent time on loan at Bradford in 2017/18 before making 54 appearances under Lowe last season.