Video

Report: Town to complain to FA that Norwich steward ‘pushed’ Lambert in derby day brawl

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was sent off just before half-time after a touchline brawl on derby day. Picture: SKY SPORTS Archant

Ipswich Town are to complain to the FA about boss Paul Lambert’s treatment by a Norwich City steward in the brawl which saw him sent off in the ill-tempered derby clash on Sunday, Sky Sports have reported.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fiery end to the first half



Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is sent off.https://t.co/5lWR2Cj90q pic.twitter.com/LAP7qrEvEt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2019

A melee involving players and officials from both clubs followed a late challenge by Town’s Jon Nolan, with Lambert and members of the Norwich coaching staff squaring up on the sidelines.

MORE: ‘Do I regret it? No’ - Lambery on derby day brawl

According to Sky, the Ipswich complaint will allege FA that a home steward physically pushed Lambert backwards as officials moved in to try and break up the confrontation.

Sky claim Town also feel the wrong Norwich coach was sent off amid accusations that Canaries goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged Lambert to a fight.

MORE: Ipswich and Norwich wait on FA action

Both Lambert and Norwich’s head of performance Chris Domogella were red carded, with the Town boss watching from the stands as his charges were beaten 3-0.

Lambert will have an opportunity to address the reports in his press conference this lunchtime at 1pm.