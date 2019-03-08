Ipswich Town to learn FA Cup first round opponents... with 32 non-league teams in the hat and the chance of a bye to round two

Ipswich Town will learn their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday evening.

Another consequence of relegation means the Blues will enter the famous competition in the first round for the first time since 1956/57, with ties played on the weekend of November 9.

The fourth qualifying round is being played this weekend, with the winners of the 32 all non-league ties progressing to round one and becoming possible opponents for the Blues.

Sides still in the hat include King's Lynn Town, Maldon & Tiptree, Peterborough Sports and Bristol Manor Farm.

The 47 League One and League Two clubs enter in round one for a draw with no geographical split, meaning Ipswich could face trips as far north as Carlisle and Sunderland.

Bury's expulsion from the EFL earlier this season means one club will be given a bye through to round two. The last ball left in the hat will receive the bye, with the club still receiving the £36,000 prize money.

Monday night's draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm. Ipswich will be ball 21.

Ipswich have lost in the FA Cup third round (where they entered the competition) in each of the last nine season, losing to lower-league opposition on four occasions.

FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw

Northern section

1 Hednesford Town v Boston United

2 Gateshead v Colne

3 Barrow AFC v Solihull Moors

4 Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge

5 Hartlepool United v Brackley Town

6 Nantwich Town v Kings Lynn Town

7 Chorley v Spennymoor Town

8 Southport v Altrincham

9 Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington

10 York City v Stockport County

11 Notts County v Belper Town

12 Chesterfield v Wrexham

13 FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town

14 AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports

Southern section

15 Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town

16 Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town

17 Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet

18 Ebbsfleet United v Woking

19 Welling United v Eastleigh

20 Bromley v Aldershot Town

21 Maidstone United v Kings Langley

22 Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone

23 Oxford City v Margate

24 Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City

25 Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town

26 Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree

27 Potters Bar Town v Barnet

28 Torquay United v Boreham Wood

29 Sutton United v Billericay Town

30 Weymouth v Dover Athletic

31 Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston Super Mare

32 Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge

FA Cup first round draw numbers

1 Accrington Stanley

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Blackpool

4 Bolton Wanderers

5 Bradford City

6 Bristol Rovers

7 Burton Albion

8 Cambridge United

9 Carlisle United

10 Cheltenham Town

11 Colchester United

12 Coventry City

13 Crawley Town

14 Crewe Alexandra

15 Doncaster Rovers

16 Exeter City

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Gillingham

20 Grimsby Town

21 Ipswich Town

22 Leyton Orient

23 Lincoln City

24 Macclesfield Town

25 Mansfield Town

26 Milton Keynes Dons

27 Morecambe

28 Newport County

29 Northampton Town

30 Oldham Athletic

31 Oxford United

32 Peterborough United

33 Plymouth Argyle

34 Port Vale

35 Portsmouth

36 Rochdale

37 Rotherham United

38 Salford City

39 Scunthorpe United

40 Shrewsbury Town

41 Southend United

42 Stevenage

43 Sunderland

44 Swindon Town

45 Tranmere Rovers

46 Walsall

47 Wycombe Wanderers

48 Hednesford Town or Boston United

49 Gateshead or Colne

50 Barrow or Solihull Moors

51 Whitby town or Stourbridge

52 Hartlepool united or Brackley Town

53 Nantwich Town or Kings Lynn Town

54 Chorley or Spennymoor Town

55 Southport or Altrincham

56 Tamworth or Darlington

57 York City or Stockport County

58 Notts County or Belper Town

59 Chesterfield or Wrexham

60 FC Halifax Town or Harrogate Town

61 AFC Fylde or Peterborough Sports

62 Whyteleafe or Chippenham Town

63 Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town

64 Havant & Waterlooville or Dulwich Hamlet

65 Ebbsfleet United or Woking

66 Welling United or Eastleigh

67 Bromley or Aldershot Town

68 Maidstone United or Kings Langley

69 Maidenhead United or Wealdstone

70 Oxford City or Margate

71 Bowers & Pitsea or Chichester City

72 Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town

73 Royston Town or Maldon & Tiptree

74 Potters Bar Town or Barnet

75 Torquay United or Boreham Wood

76 Sutton United or Billericay Town

77 Weymouth or Dover Athletic

78 Dartford or Kingstonian

79 Carshalton Athletic or Dagenham & Redbridge