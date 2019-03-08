Ipswich Town to learn FA Cup first round opponents... with 32 non-league teams in the hat and the chance of a bye to round two
PUBLISHED: 10:28 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 17 October 2019
Ipswich Town will learn their FA Cup first round opponents on Monday evening.
Another consequence of relegation means the Blues will enter the famous competition in the first round for the first time since 1956/57, with ties played on the weekend of November 9.
The fourth qualifying round is being played this weekend, with the winners of the 32 all non-league ties progressing to round one and becoming possible opponents for the Blues.
Sides still in the hat include King's Lynn Town, Maldon & Tiptree, Peterborough Sports and Bristol Manor Farm.
The 47 League One and League Two clubs enter in round one for a draw with no geographical split, meaning Ipswich could face trips as far north as Carlisle and Sunderland.
Bury's expulsion from the EFL earlier this season means one club will be given a bye through to round two. The last ball left in the hat will receive the bye, with the club still receiving the £36,000 prize money.
Monday night's draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm. Ipswich will be ball 21.
Ipswich have lost in the FA Cup third round (where they entered the competition) in each of the last nine season, losing to lower-league opposition on four occasions.
FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw
Northern section
1 Hednesford Town v Boston United
2 Gateshead v Colne
3 Barrow AFC v Solihull Moors
4 Whitby Town or Gloucester City v Stourbridge
5 Hartlepool United v Brackley Town
6 Nantwich Town v Kings Lynn Town
7 Chorley v Spennymoor Town
8 Southport v Altrincham
9 Tamworth or Hereford v Darlington
10 York City v Stockport County
11 Notts County v Belper Town
12 Chesterfield v Wrexham
13 FC Halifax Town v Harrogate Town
14 AFC Fylde v Peterborough Sports
Southern section
15 Whyteleafe v Chippenham Town or Slough Town
16 Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town
17 Havant & Waterlooville v Dulwich Hamlet
18 Ebbsfleet United v Woking
19 Welling United v Eastleigh
20 Bromley v Aldershot Town
21 Maidstone United v Kings Langley
22 Maidenhead United v Bristol Manor Farm or Wealdstone
23 Oxford City v Margate
24 Canvey Island or Bowers & Pitsea v Chichester City
25 Hayes & Yeading United v Poole Town
26 Royston Town v Maldon & Tiptree
27 Potters Bar Town v Barnet
28 Torquay United v Boreham Wood
29 Sutton United v Billericay Town
30 Weymouth v Dover Athletic
31 Dartford v Kingstonian or Weston Super Mare
32 Carshalton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge
FA Cup first round draw numbers
1 Accrington Stanley
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Blackpool
4 Bolton Wanderers
5 Bradford City
6 Bristol Rovers
7 Burton Albion
8 Cambridge United
9 Carlisle United
10 Cheltenham Town
11 Colchester United
12 Coventry City
13 Crawley Town
14 Crewe Alexandra
15 Doncaster Rovers
16 Exeter City
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Gillingham
20 Grimsby Town
21 Ipswich Town
22 Leyton Orient
23 Lincoln City
24 Macclesfield Town
25 Mansfield Town
26 Milton Keynes Dons
27 Morecambe
28 Newport County
29 Northampton Town
30 Oldham Athletic
31 Oxford United
32 Peterborough United
33 Plymouth Argyle
34 Port Vale
35 Portsmouth
36 Rochdale
37 Rotherham United
38 Salford City
39 Scunthorpe United
40 Shrewsbury Town
41 Southend United
42 Stevenage
43 Sunderland
44 Swindon Town
45 Tranmere Rovers
46 Walsall
47 Wycombe Wanderers
48 Hednesford Town or Boston United
49 Gateshead or Colne
50 Barrow or Solihull Moors
51 Whitby town or Stourbridge
52 Hartlepool united or Brackley Town
53 Nantwich Town or Kings Lynn Town
54 Chorley or Spennymoor Town
55 Southport or Altrincham
56 Tamworth or Darlington
57 York City or Stockport County
58 Notts County or Belper Town
59 Chesterfield or Wrexham
60 FC Halifax Town or Harrogate Town
61 AFC Fylde or Peterborough Sports
62 Whyteleafe or Chippenham Town
63 Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town
64 Havant & Waterlooville or Dulwich Hamlet
65 Ebbsfleet United or Woking
66 Welling United or Eastleigh
67 Bromley or Aldershot Town
68 Maidstone United or Kings Langley
69 Maidenhead United or Wealdstone
70 Oxford City or Margate
71 Bowers & Pitsea or Chichester City
72 Hayes & Yeading United or Poole Town
73 Royston Town or Maldon & Tiptree
74 Potters Bar Town or Barnet
75 Torquay United or Boreham Wood
76 Sutton United or Billericay Town
77 Weymouth or Dover Athletic
78 Dartford or Kingstonian
79 Carshalton Athletic or Dagenham & Redbridge