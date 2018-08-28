Ipswich Town U18s draw Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in FA Youth Cup third round

Ipswich Town are once again in FA Youth Cup action this season. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s will host either Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

The game will be played at Portman Road in December, with a date set once Ipswich’s opponents are known. The two sides meet next Thursday to decide who will play Ipswich in round three.

The Blues last won the competition in 2005, having also done so in 1973 and 1975, and reached the fifth round last season.

They won 2-1 at Everton in last season’s third round before beating Dagenham & Redbridge 2-1 at Portman Road in round four.

They ultimately exited in round five, following a 2-0 home loss to a strong Blackpool side which ultimately made it to the last four.

The Under 18s, who are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, host Coventry at Playford Road tomorrow afternoon (12pm).