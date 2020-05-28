E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hundreds of Town face masks sold, raising money for the NHS

28 May, 2020 - 17:00
Ipswich Town's range of face masks are proving popular Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town’s branded face masks have proved a huge hit, with more than 600 snapped up in the first 48 hours they were available.

The face coverings continue the club’s support of the NHS, with a percentage of all sales going towards the local East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, specifically the Colchester and Ipswich Hospital’s Charity.

Next season’s shirts will also boast a ‘Thank You NHS’ message on the back, while the club have previously offered their facilities to the health service.

The two styles of face coverings are available for pre-order online, with delivery expected within the next three to four weeks.

“Having being inundated with requests from Town fans for a branded face covering, and having seen a number of unofficial examples of these being offered for sale, we have taken the decision to release our own official face coverings,” Lee Hyde, Town’s director of retail operations, told the club website.

“There were a number of key elements to consider with regards to what we offered, and whether to offer anything at all.

“Firstly, it was essential that anything we chose to sell did not impact upon any PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages currently being experienced across the globe, within the NHS and other key worker industries. The face coverings are not produced for these purposes or taken from these stockpiles.

“Secondly, we were keen to ensure the sales of such products could provide an opportunity to add to the funds we are already committed to raising as a club for the local NHS partner. It’s key that this product is a vehicle for these donations to be increased.”

