Ipswich Town fan beats seven million rivals to win Premier League fantasy football crown in mysterious circumstances

Ipswich Town fan Joshua Bull has won the Premier League Fantasy Football tournament. Archant

An Ipswich Town fan has beaten more than seven million rivals to win the prestigious Premier League fantasy football competition.

Following end of season checks, final standings have been updated. We can confirm that Joshua Bull is the official 2019/20 #FPL champion.



Congratulations @JoshuaABull pic.twitter.com/KsRO8yIi9W — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 11, 2020

Town fan Joshua Bull has been declared the winner of the competition after Bulgarian player Aleksandar Antonov, who finished top of the standings, was disqualified in mysterious circumstances as the Premier League offered little explanation.

Antonov finished 18 points clear of second-placed Bull in the overall standings but the Premier League say he has ‘been removed from FPL due to a breach of our terms’ which leaves Town fan Bull and his ‘Bulldozers’ team in top spot.

He has listed himself as a Southampton fan on the Premier League’s fantasy app due to the fact you must choose a top flight club from a dropdown menu, but he has previously tweeted to say: “I have a guilty confession - Saints are my second team! I’m an Ipswich Town fan really, but FPL only lets you pick a premier league team to support and I was a student in Southampton so tend to follow them more than the others!”

Upon being told of his victory Bull, an Oxford University cancer researcher, tweeted: “Wow, so it looks like the longest FPL season is getting even longer...’ he wrote on his Twitter page.

I have a guilty confession - Saints are my second team! I'm an @IpswichTown fan really, but FPL only lets you pick a premier league team to support and I was a student in Southampton so tend to follow them more than the others! https://t.co/M58oVswqQB — Joshua Bull (@JoshuaABull) July 9, 2020

“For everyone tweeting, I don’t know what’s going on either - I had an email from FPL this morning telling me that I’ve won(!), but I don’t know why...

“And to address the obvious - clearly this isn’t how I would have wanted to win, and I don’t know any more than the rest of you about what’s happened!”

The winner of the competition receives:

- A seven-night break in the UK including VIP hospitality at two 2020/21 Premier League matches

- A week’s worth of experiences at popular tourist attractions courtesy of Visit Britain including travel and seven nights’ accommodation

- TAG Heuer connected watch

- Copy of FIFA 20 and a games console

- Nike manager jacket

- FPL goody bag consisting of a rucksack, t-shirt, mug, water bottle, stress ball, pen, pad and key ring