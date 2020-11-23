E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Up to 4,000 Ipswich Town fans could be back inside Portman Road next month

PUBLISHED: 15:45 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 23 November 2020

General view of the Portman Road pitch. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans could be back inside Portman Road as soon as next month after the government announced the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed supporters can to return to outdoor sporting events in tiers one and two, with those changes taking effect when lockdown is eased on December 2.

The Blues’ first home game after that date is the visit of Portsmouth on December 12.

It’s said clubs’ whose grounds are in tier one when lockdown ends could welcome back 4,000 fans or 50% of capacity, whichever is fewer, while tier two could mean 2,000 supporters are able to attend.

Suffolk was in tier one prior to the latest lockdown, with details of which tier the county will emerge into likely to be known later this week.

MORE: ‘I wanted to join Ipswich Town... we’d agreed a contract’ - Phillips on why his move to Portman Road fell through

It also remains to be seen whether any further restrictions are placed on people travelling between tiers and what that would mean for fans hoping to attend games.

Ipswich Town had spent time and money preparing Portman Road for the phased return of supporters, which had originally been planned for early October before an increase in virus cases nationally.

The club had close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for the new campaign, meaning only half would be able to attend from December 2 in a best-case scenario.

Town have played all 18 of their games this season behind-closed-doors.

