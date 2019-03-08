E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: #Gameday: 'If you can win these games, and keep a clean sheet, then you're going to win the league' - Town fans on Rochdale victory

PUBLISHED: 14:33 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 06 November 2019

Ipswich fan and Kings of Anglia columnist Amy Downes speaks to #Gameday after Town's win at Rochdale last night

Ipswich fan and Kings of Anglia columnist Amy Downes speaks to #Gameday after Town's win at Rochdale last night

Archant

More than 900 hardy Ipswich Town fans made the long trip to Rochdale last night to see the Blues claim a 1-0 win and return to the summit of League One - here's some pre-game thoughts and post-match reaction from supporters!

Town left Spotland with a single goal victory under their belts, courtesy of a Danny Rowe winner in the 53rd minute, the winger bravely bundling the ball into the net for his first strike as a Town player.

The Blues were largely outplayed in the first half, but improved significantly in the second half to claim their seventh win in nine away games.

They're now back on top of League One, with a game in hand on most of the sides beneath them.

MORE: 'I won't kid myself, I've been s***... but I feel like I'm finally getting there' - Judge's honest assessment of his Ipswich form

The Blues host Lincoln City in the FA Cup First Round this weekend.

Here's the thoughts of a selection of Town fans from last night, including Rich Woodward of the Blue Monday podcast, Kings of Anglia columnist Amy Downes and popular Town vlogger Ipswich Fanzone and his crew - apologies for the bad language in that clip!

- What did you make of it last night? Let us know!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Rowe puts Blues ahead with first goal for the club

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale at Spotland this evening

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gas leak sparked by car crash sees neighbours evacuated for three hours

Two fire units attended the scene yesterday afternoon in Bures on Cuckoo Hill when there was a gas leak from a vehicle crashing into a stop cock. Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Man caught watching TV while driving on A12

Srinivas Chakakula was caught driving down the A12 with his phone propped up to watch TV on the speedometer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Huge star line-up as Griff brings a festive charity show to Ipswich Regent

Griff Rhys Jones at the National Television Awards. Picture: IAN WEST/PA

SIL preview: Crane Sports are looking unstoppable at the top

SIL preview

Ipswich remembers those who fell for their country in two world wars

Cornhill displays men from Ipswich who died in the two world wars Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists