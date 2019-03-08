Watch: #Gameday: 'If you can win these games, and keep a clean sheet, then you're going to win the league' - Town fans on Rochdale victory

Video

Ipswich fan and Kings of Anglia columnist Amy Downes speaks to #Gameday after Town's win at Rochdale last night

More than 900 hardy Ipswich Town fans made the long trip to Rochdale last night to see the Blues claim a 1-0 win and return to the summit of League One - here's some pre-game thoughts and post-match reaction from supporters!

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town left Spotland with a single goal victory under their belts, courtesy of a Danny Rowe winner in the 53rd minute, the winger bravely bundling the ball into the net for his first strike as a Town player.

The Blues were largely outplayed in the first half, but improved significantly in the second half to claim their seventh win in nine away games.

They're now back on top of League One, with a game in hand on most of the sides beneath them.

MORE: 'I won't kid myself, I've been s***... but I feel like I'm finally getting there' - Judge's honest assessment of his Ipswich form

The Blues host Lincoln City in the FA Cup First Round this weekend.

Here's the thoughts of a selection of Town fans from last night, including Rich Woodward of the Blue Monday podcast, Kings of Anglia columnist Amy Downes and popular Town vlogger Ipswich Fanzone and his crew - apologies for the bad language in that clip!

- What did you make of it last night? Let us know!