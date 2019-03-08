E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'That was horrendous... but this isn't time for a meltdown' - Ipswich fans react to Accrington defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:37 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 20 October 2019

Town fans with a backdrop of the hills at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Town fans with a backdrop of the hills at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley.

The Blues produced a below-par display and were full value for defeat in front of the Sky television cameras.

Colby Bishop netted twice in the first half and, though Luke Woolfenden looked to have a decent claim for a shot crossing the line, Town didn't do enough to get back into the match after a half-time reshuffle.

A bad day at the office was capped off when league debutant Armando Dobra was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Ross Sykes.

Town fans have been reacting to the defeat and you can read a selection of their thoughts above.

