‘The next three games will really show us where we are’ - Town fans’ Sunday thoughts on Stanley win and tests ahead

PUBLISHED: 15:55 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 18 October 2020

Gwion Edwards celebrates after scoring early in the second half in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Gwion Edwards celebrates after scoring early in the second half in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday reflections on yesterday’s 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley and the upcoming games on social media – here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The Blues saw off Stanley at Portman Road with second half goals from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears proving enough to clinch Town’s fifth win in their first six games, and see them remain on top of League One plus stay unbeaten.

MORE: ‘You wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth’ - Stanley boss Coleman on Town defeat

Edwards now stands alone atop the League One scoring charts too – his five goals in six games is the best start to the season for a Town player this century.

MORE: Sunday Snap: The False Nine, Gwion’s Town’s best in 20 years and the Ipswich player now ‘bigger than the club’

Yesterday’s clash was the first of a challenging run of six games in 18 days for Paul Lambert’s men, who travel to seventh-placed Doncaster on Tuesday and then journey to third-placed Lincoln City next Saturday. After that, it’s a home clash with Gillingham, who currently sit in eighth.

