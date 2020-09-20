E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Clean sheet, Dozzell & Nolan purring, top of the league - who could be unhappy with that?’ - Town fans on Rovers win

PUBLISHED: 13:27 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 20 September 2020

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan celebrate during Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers yesterday Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan celebrate during Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers yesterday Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts on the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers yesterday - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying....

The Blues made it two wins from two to go top of the early League One table, repeating their win over Rovers from two weeks ago in the Carabao Cup.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers

Then it was 3-0 at Portman Road, but yesterday Town were made to work much harder for the victory, with an own goal and a late strike from man of the match Jon Nolan securing the win.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Town’s shower scene, Evans’ celebrations, a fashion show and Rovers’ funny appointment

Town, who have scored four and are yet to concede in the league, now host Rochdale next Saturday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

African pygmy hedgehog abandoned in Suffolk garden finds new home

Animal Unit Technician team lader Jen Dow with Bramble the pygmy hedgehog. Picture: JOHN NICE

‘Clean sheet, Dozzell & Nolan purring, top of the league - who could be unhappy with that?’ - Town fans on Rovers win

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan celebrate during Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers yesterday Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Sunday Snap: Town’s shower scene, Evans’ celebrations, a fashion show and Rovers’ funny appointment

Lee O'Neill Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans watch the warm up before the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd