‘Clean sheet, Dozzell & Nolan purring, top of the league - who could be unhappy with that?’ - Town fans on Rovers win
PUBLISHED: 13:27 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 20 September 2020
Ipswich Town fans have been sharing their Sunday thoughts on the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers yesterday - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying....
The Blues made it two wins from two to go top of the early League One table, repeating their win over Rovers from two weeks ago in the Carabao Cup.
MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers
Then it was 3-0 at Portman Road, but yesterday Town were made to work much harder for the victory, with an own goal and a late strike from man of the match Jon Nolan securing the win.
MORE: Sunday Snap: Town’s shower scene, Evans’ celebrations, a fashion show and Rovers’ funny appointment
Town, who have scored four and are yet to concede in the league, now host Rochdale next Saturday.
