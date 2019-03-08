'A really tough start but I can't wait... bring on the League One Tour' - Ipswich fans react to fixture release

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures were released this morning. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have been reacting to the release of the 2019/20 League One fixture list.

Paul Lambert's Blues will make the trip to Burton Albion for the opening game of the League One season, on Saturday, August 3.

First up at home is the visit of Sunderland, when the two favourites for the League One title meet at Portman Road, before a visit to Peterborough rounds out a tricky first three games.

Boxing Day sees the Blues face Gillingham at Portman Road, before a trip to Wycombe on the first day of 2020, with the regular season ending with a home clash with MK Dons.

FIXTURE: See the full fixture list here