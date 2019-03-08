Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'A really tough start but I can't wait... bring on the League One Tour' - Ipswich fans react to fixture release

PUBLISHED: 10:54 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 20 June 2019

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures were released this morning. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures were released this morning. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have been reacting to the release of the 2019/20 League One fixture list.

Paul Lambert's Blues will make the trip to Burton Albion for the opening game of the League One season, on Saturday, August 3.

First up at home is the visit of Sunderland, when the two favourites for the League One title meet at Portman Road, before a visit to Peterborough rounds out a tricky first three games.

Boxing Day sees the Blues face Gillingham at Portman Road, before a trip to Wycombe on the first day of 2020, with the regular season ending with a home clash with MK Dons.

FIXTURE: See the full fixture list here

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘A really tough start but I can’t wait... bring on the League One Tour’ - Ipswich fans react to fixture release

Ipswich Town's League One fixtures were released this morning. Picture: ITFC

Adnams Copper House gin and Suffolk strawberries lead the way as £1m of locally produced food and drink sold

Sourced Locally ingredients contest at Suffolk New College. From left, chefs and judges Sharon Harkin, Ethan Overett, Hannah Wright, Scarlet Longstaff Eade, Sam Revell, Peter Gwizdala, Chris Martin, Vernon Blackmore, Alan Pease, Charlotte Smith-Jarvis, Jack Mackay, Sam Jackques, Rosita Vaskeviciute and Lulu Perry Picture: RAE SHIRLEY

Future of region’s Bathstores in doubt with company on the brink of administration

The Bathstore in Norwich's Queen's Road. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists