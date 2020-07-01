E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Future ITFC captain right there’ - Town fans react to Woolfenden’s new deal

PUBLISHED: 14:19 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 01 July 2020

Luke Woolfenden has signed a new four-year deal at Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that young star Luke Woolfenden has signed a new long-term deal with the club – here’s a taste of what they’re saying.

The academy product has committed to the Blues for another four years, meaning he is now the player under the longest contract at the club.

Chantry boy Woolfenden, 21, enjoyed a breakthrough year with Town last season, playing 36 games and establishing himself as a regular in Paul Lambert’s side.

MORE: Big interview: ‘I was a complete Space Cadet’ - Luke Woolfenden on coming through the Town academy, transfer rumours and Premier League goals

He also caught the eye of clubs higher up the pyramid, with Sheffield United strongly linked.

His new deal both demonstrates his commitment to the club, and in theory increases his transfer value should a Premier League club come calling this summer, or in January.

