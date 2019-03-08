Opinion
'We scraped a point but the scenes at the end were mental' - Town fans react to Peterborough draw
PUBLISHED: 17:49 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 17 August 2019
Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town fans have been having their say on their side's 2-2 draw at Peterborough.
Luke Chambers' header, deep into stoppage time, rescued a point for Paul Lambert's men.
You may also want to watch:
They had gone ahead after just four minutes thanks to James Norwood's first Ipswich goal but that lead was soon wiped out.
Ivan Toney levelled for the hosts before Mo Eisa scored what had looked to be the winning goal, before Norwood missed from the spot.
But Chambers stepped up to level and send the Ipswich fans wild.
You can read how Ipswich fans have been reacting above.