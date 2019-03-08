Opinion

'We scraped a point but the scenes at the end were mental' - Town fans react to Peterborough draw

Ipswich fans celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been having their say on their side's 2-2 draw at Peterborough.

Luke Chambers' header, deep into stoppage time, rescued a point for Paul Lambert's men.

They had gone ahead after just four minutes thanks to James Norwood's first Ipswich goal but that lead was soon wiped out.

Ivan Toney levelled for the hosts before Mo Eisa scored what had looked to be the winning goal, before Norwood missed from the spot.

But Chambers stepped up to level and send the Ipswich fans wild.

