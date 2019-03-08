Video

Watch: #Gameday - Town fans react to dramatic win over AFC Wimbledon

Town fans have their say on the win over Wimbledon in the latest #Gameday video Archant

Ipswich Town snatched a thrilling late win over AFC Wimbledon last night - here's a taste of the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the game in our latest #Gameday video.

Sports video specialist Ross Halls was out and about at Portman Road both before and after the 2-1 win, and chatted to some very happy and relieved fans afterwards!

Town snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after James Norwood grabbed a leveller with nine minutes left, before Kayden Jackson buried the winner four minutes into injury time.

The victory means Town have eight points from theor first four games in League One and remain unbeaten. They travel to ailing Bolton on Saturday.

- If you want to get involved in future #Gameday videos, contact Ross at ross.halls@archant.co.uk