#Gameday: 'We've royally screwed this season up' - Town fans react to draw at Wimbledon

Ipswich Town fans gave their views to the #Gameday cameras after the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave ther views to our #Gameday cameras after last night's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon - here's what they had to say!

The Blues couldn't break down the struggling Dons, with a point at least halting the run of three straight defeats, but they would have hoped for much more.

Town remain seventh in the table, a place and a point outside the play-off spots, while many of the sides above and below them boast games in hand.

Paul Lambert's men return to Portman Road - where nine of their remaining 13 games will be - on Saturday, for what now looks to be a must-win clash with Burton.

