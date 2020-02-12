E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

#Gameday: 'We've royally screwed this season up' - Town fans react to draw at Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 11:18 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 12 February 2020

Ipswich Town fans gave their views to the #Gameday cameras after the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town fans gave their views to the #Gameday cameras after the 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon

Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave ther views to our #Gameday cameras after last night's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon - here's what they had to say!

The Blues couldn't break down the struggling Dons, with a point at least halting the run of three straight defeats, but they would have hoped for much more.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon

Town remain seventh in the table, a place and a point outside the play-off spots, while many of the sides above and below them boast games in hand.

MORE: Lambert on goalless draw at Wimbledon, Norwood's low confidence and his failed attempt to bring Wickham back to Ipswich

Paul Lambert's men return to Portman Road - where nine of their remaining 13 games will be - on Saturday, for what now looks to be a must-win clash with Burton.

- If you want to get involved in Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Van driver went missing after fleeing scene of crash into cars and wall

West End Congregational Church in Withersfield Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD

Anger after developer appeals to remove bowling green’s special protected status

Some of the founding members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Serial drink-driver jailed for causing serious crash while twice the alcohol limit

Leanne Quinn drove with 167mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood - the legal limit being 80mg Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Scandal’ as children sent nearly 300 MILES to school – parents slam Suffolk’s special needs provision

Beverley Addison and her son Max Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24