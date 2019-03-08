Partly Cloudy

'May as well save time and attach the blue ribbons to the League One trophy now' - Town fans react to win at Burton

PUBLISHED: 17:50 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 03 August 2019

James Norwood celebrates at the final whistle after Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Burton, on the first day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to react to this afternoon's battling 1-0 win at Burton - here's a taste of what's being said.

Luke Garbutt crowned his Town debut with the winning goal, via a deflected shot, as Paul Lambert's men kicked off the 2019-20 season with a victory on the road in a feisty encounter at Burton Albion this afternoon.

This was Town's first season back in the third tier for 62 years, following last season's miserable relegation, and their quest for an immediate return to the Championship at least began on the right foot.

Garbutt, on loan from Everton for the season, bagged the only goal of the game in the 11th minute against a Burton side who ended the match with 10 men, due to Stephen Quinn's 78th minute dismissal.

‘It can go either way when you come down... so I’m really, really happy’ - Lambert hails Town after Burton win

PP019 Burton v Ipswich13

‘We’re going to get backed by these great fans” – Town’s match-winner Garbutt.

Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Andy’s Angles: A perfect start, a case for the defence and Flynn for the win - observations from Burton

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix
