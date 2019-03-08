Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘Last two performances have proven that the future is bright’ - Town fans react to draw with Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 22:19 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:32 12 March 2019

Town fans at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

Town fans at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, which showed once again the future is bright for the Blues.

Town earned their fifth 1-1 draw in their last six games as they came from behind to earn another good point.

Paul Lambert’s men were the better side in the first half, but former Ipswich defender Adam Webster gave the Robins the lead in the 32d minute, before Town deservedly levelled after the break when Lloyd Kelly diverted Myles Kenlock’s fizzing cross into his own net.

MATCH REPORT: Bristol City 1-1 Ipswich Town

The gap to safety is now 11 points with fourth-bottom Millwall not in action. The Blues play next against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex MPs prepare for more long days of Brexit debates

MPs in the House of Commons, London. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Last two performances have proven that the future is bright’ - Town fans react to draw with Bristol City

Town fans at Ashton Gate Picture Pagepix

U’s suffer heavy home defeat and Nouble sees red

Ben Stevenson, who went close to scoring for the U's in the second half, only to be denied by keeper Lewis Ward. Picture: PAGEPIX

MATCHNIGHT RECAP: Red mist for 10-men U’s in 3-0 home defeat to Forest Green

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Forest Green Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists