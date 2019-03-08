Opinion

‘Last two performances have proven that the future is bright’ - Town fans react to draw with Bristol City

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, which showed once again the future is bright for the Blues.

Town earned their fifth 1-1 draw in their last six games as they came from behind to earn another good point.

Paul Lambert’s men were the better side in the first half, but former Ipswich defender Adam Webster gave the Robins the lead in the 32d minute, before Town deservedly levelled after the break when Lloyd Kelly diverted Myles Kenlock’s fizzing cross into his own net.

The gap to safety is now 11 points with fourth-bottom Millwall not in action. The Blues play next against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

