‘It’s a thing of beauty... now we need the team to match’ - Town fans react to release of new home shirt

An artist's impression of captain Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit, right. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the release of the club’s new home kit earlier today.

Ipswich Town have switched to their traditional yellow club crest for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have switched to their traditional yellow club crest for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC

And the reaction has been extremely positive, with supporters clearly liking the substantial nod to Sir Bobby Robson’s UEFA Cup-winning side of 1980/81.

A major change has seen the return of the club’s iconic yellow badge for one season only, while the shirt will be worn with blue shirts as was the case during the second leg of the 1981 final with AZ Alkmaar.

The shirt is on sale immediately, priced at £48 for adults and £38 for children.

Also revealed was next season’s light green and black goalkeeper shirt which, like the home shirts, will feature the logo for the Carers Trust after the charity was gifted the sponsorship by Magical Vegas.

The away kits is likely to be released next week.

Town fans have been reacting to the new kits on social media, with a range of opinions below.