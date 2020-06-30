E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It’s a thing of beauty... now we need the team to match’ - Town fans react to release of new home shirt

PUBLISHED: 16:59 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 30 June 2020

An artist's impression of captain Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit, right. Picture: ITFC

An artist's impression of captain Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit, right. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the release of the club’s new home kit earlier today.

Ipswich Town have switched to their traditional yellow club crest for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town have switched to their traditional yellow club crest for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC

And the reaction has been extremely positive, with supporters clearly liking the substantial nod to Sir Bobby Robson’s UEFA Cup-winning side of 1980/81.

A major change has seen the return of the club’s iconic yellow badge for one season only, while the shirt will be worn with blue shirts as was the case during the second leg of the 1981 final with AZ Alkmaar.

The shirt is on sale immediately, priced at £48 for adults and £38 for children.

Also revealed was next season’s light green and black goalkeeper shirt which, like the home shirts, will feature the logo for the Carers Trust after the charity was gifted the sponsorship by Magical Vegas.

The away kits is likely to be released next week.

Town fans have been reacting to the new kits on social media, with a range of opinions below.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Mum’s shock at suspected theft of 10-year-old daughter’s specialist buggy

Sarah Bates' daughter, Maggie, has severe autism, profound learning disabilities, and is non-verbal Picture: SARAH BATES

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich

Fire crews from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene of the fire at West Meadows Travellers' Site Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL