E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

'We're the Sheffield United of League One!' - Ipswich Town fans react to their side's 4-1 victory over Accrington

PUBLISHED: 18:29 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 11 January 2020

Kayden Jackson is congratulated after his early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson is congratulated after his early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's victory over Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues blew Stanley away in the first half as goals from Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and Alan Judge put the game beyond doubt, before Will Keane added the fourth late on.

The victory moves Ipswich up to third in League One and ends a long run without a victory in the league, dating back to November 5.

It was also the first home victory in the league since the end of September, when Tranmere were beaten by the same score.

Ipswich central defenders Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden got forward superbly to help create goals, bringing comparisons with Sheffield United or emply an a similar strategy which has taken them from League One to the top six of the Premier League.

You can read a selection of supporters' reaction here.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win against Accrington Stanley

Will Keane celebrates with teammates after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police at scene of upturned car outside Ipswich

A car has flipped in Sproughton, just outside of Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their classy 4-1 home victory over Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists