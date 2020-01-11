Opinion

'We're the Sheffield United of League One!' - Ipswich Town fans react to their side's 4-1 victory over Accrington

Kayden Jackson is congratulated after his early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's victory over Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson celebrates giving Town an early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues blew Stanley away in the first half as goals from Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and Alan Judge put the game beyond doubt, before Will Keane added the fourth late on.

The victory moves Ipswich up to third in League One and ends a long run without a victory in the league, dating back to November 5.

It was also the first home victory in the league since the end of September, when Tranmere were beaten by the same score.

Ipswich central defenders Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden got forward superbly to help create goals, bringing comparisons with Sheffield United or emply an a similar strategy which has taken them from League One to the top six of the Premier League.

You can read a selection of supporters' reaction here.