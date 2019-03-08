E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Ed Sheeran isn't even the biggest story in town this weekend... we are top of the league' - Blues fans react to big Bolton win

PUBLISHED: 18:26 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 24 August 2019

Luke Chambers forces another save from Remi Matthews at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luke Chambers forces another save from Remi Matthews at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the Blues 5-0 victory away at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

It was a comfortable afternoon in the end of the Blues as they ran out 5-0 winners at Bolton, against a Wanderers side packed with young players.

You may also want to watch:

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson both scored twice, while Gwion Edwards netted the other.

In truth the score could have reached double figures had it not been for an impressive display from home goalkeeper Remi Matthews, who frustrated Ipswich at times.

The win takes Ipswich top of the table after five games of the new season.

Fans have been reacting to the result. You can see a selection above.

