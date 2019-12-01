E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Another replay? That's just what we need' - Ipswich fans react to 1-1 FA Cup draw against Coventry

PUBLISHED: 17:27 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 01 December 2019

The scoreboard tells the tale after Ipswich conceded the equalising goal in time added on against Coventry Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Coventry this afternoon.

It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.

But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.

It means the Blues face another replay, likely to be played in Tuesday, December 10.

The FA Cup third round draw is on Monday night.

You can read a selection of fans' responses to this afternoon's game above.

