#Gameday: 'I'm happy with the way we defended but one up front doesn't work' - watch Ipswich fans react to Coventry draw

Ipswich Town fans react to the 1-1 draw with Coventry yesterday Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday video cameras both before and after the FA Cup draw against Coventry yesterday.

It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.

But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.

It means the Blues face another replay, likely to be played on Tuesday, December 10.

Fans gave their predictions pre-game - and reactions post-game to our video specialist Ross Halls.

