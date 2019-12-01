E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

#Gameday: 'I'm happy with the way we defended but one up front doesn't work' - watch Ipswich fans react to Coventry draw

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 December 2019

Ipswich Town fans react to the 1-1 draw with Coventry yesterday

Ipswich Town fans react to the 1-1 draw with Coventry yesterday

Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday video cameras both before and after the FA Cup draw against Coventry yesterday.

It looked as though the Blues were going to move through to round three, after Will Keane had struck early in the second half as he converted Alan Judge's cross.

But, after a period of pressure, the hosts were level when Callum O'Hare's square run across the box ended with the midfielder driving the ball home past Will Norris.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

It means the Blues face another replay, likely to be played on Tuesday, December 10.

Fans gave their predictions pre-game - and reactions post-game to our video specialist Ross Halls.

If you want to get involved in #Gameday, just e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

‘Not the best disguise I’ve ever seen’ - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 20s raped by two strangers in early morning attack

A woman has been raped in Newmarket in the early hours of the morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy Ipswich roads closed after serious crash between car and cyclist

The Yarmouth Road has been closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at Coventry City in FA Cup

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry Picture Pagepix

‘Not the best disguise I’ve ever seen’ - Not-so-hidden stolen car found by public

A stolen Lexus was found by a member of the public near Bury St Edmunds and reported to the police. Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS POLICE

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains go into service on East Suffolk Line

One of the new Stadler trains by Greater Anglia, pictured on a previous occasion. The new trains went into service on the East Suffolk Line this morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

#Gameday: ‘I’m happy with the way we defended but one up front doesn’t work’ - watch Ipswich fans react to Coventry draw

Ipswich Town fans react to the 1-1 draw with Coventry yesterday

Mapped - Every Suffolk school and the funding they are missing

Suffolk schools are coping with a funding shortfall of more than £20million this year Picture: GETTY

Historic gas works to be turned into car park close to famous Harry Potter house

The 24 space car park will be on the former gas works site in Lavenham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/LAVENHAM PARISH COUNCIL

Nurses being ‘driven away from job they love’ as vacancies hit ‘record levels’

Nurses Heather Riggs, left, Helen Maw, Natalie Brooks, Nikki Ward and Anne Wells at the RCN safe staffing campaign in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARK LANGFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists