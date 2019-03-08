Opinion

‘Cracking away performance, had chances to win but battled brilliantly’ - Town fans react to draw with West Brom

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with West Brom

The Blues were behind after just four minutes when Stefan Johansen scored via a free-kick which was deflected home off of Jonas Knudsen.

The home side had a string of chances to seal the points in the first half, but Bartosz Bialkowski was back to his best making a string of superb saves, before Ipswich drew level early in the second half through Jon Nolan.

Town had chances to claim all three points but couldn’t finish their opportunity with the Blues once again applauded off by 1,200 travelling fans who appreciated their side’s efforts and cheered them on throughout.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-1 Ipswich Town

Overall, a positive performance for the Blues, but the gap to safety remains at 12 points with only 10 matches left to play, with a trip to Bristol City next on Tuesday.

