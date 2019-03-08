Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘Cracking away performance, had chances to win but battled brilliantly’ - Town fans react to draw with West Brom

PUBLISHED: 17:31 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 09 March 2019

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns after Ipswich equalised Picture Pagepix

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns after Ipswich equalised Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with West Brom

The Blues were behind after just four minutes when Stefan Johansen scored via a free-kick which was deflected home off of Jonas Knudsen.

The home side had a string of chances to seal the points in the first half, but Bartosz Bialkowski was back to his best making a string of superb saves, before Ipswich drew level early in the second half through Jon Nolan.

Town had chances to claim all three points but couldn’t finish their opportunity with the Blues once again applauded off by 1,200 travelling fans who appreciated their side’s efforts and cheered them on throughout.

MATCH REPORT: West Brom 1-1 Ipswich Town

Overall, a positive performance for the Blues, but the gap to safety remains at 12 points with only 10 matches left to play, with a trip to Bristol City next on Tuesday.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk locations voted third best in BBC Countryfile awards – but who were the winners?

Carlton Marshes placed third in this year's BBC Countryfile magazine awards. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSS

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw at West Brom

Jon Nolan celebrates his headed equaliser at West Brom during the second half Picture Pagepix

‘Colchester United were very good today’ – admits Newport boss Flynn after U’s 3-0 win

Courtney Senior makes it 2-0 for the U's with this strike just before half-time. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Cracking away performance, had chances to win but battled brilliantly’ - Town fans react to draw with West Brom

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns after Ipswich equalised Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists