E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘A remarkable failure across the board’ - Town fans on ‘embarrassing’ season after League One is ended

09 June, 2020 - 17:30
Fans have been reacting to the news that Ipswich Town's season is over after today's EFL vote

Fans have been reacting to the news that Ipswich Town's season is over after today's EFL vote

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that the team’s season is over after today’s EFL vote - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying.

The first meeting of the day, involving all 71 clubs from the three EFL divisions, decided how the final standings would be decided before a second, held between League One clubs only, ultimately saw an ‘overwhelming majority’ of third tier clubs vote to end the season now.

MORE: Ipswich Town’s season is over after ‘overwhelming majority’ of League One clubs vote to end campaign

With the EFL framework approved earlier in the day meaning that just the traditional four teams will contest the play-offs behind closed doors, Town, who finish 11th in the table using the points per game calculation which has been agreed upon, have no further part to play in the season.

MORE: Ipswich owner Evans on League One season ending early and season ticket compensation

It’s a hugely disappointing end to Town’s first season in the third tier for more than half a century, with expectations high that the Blues would bounce straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Of course, they started the season superbly, topping the league and, at one point, just Town and all-conquering Liverpool stood alone as the remaining unbeaten sides in all four divisions.

MORE: Clubs vote in EFL plan to end season using points-per-game... with no expanded play-offs

But it all dissolved in a mess of squad rotation, postponed games and injuries, leaving Town with a lot of questions to answer if they are to turn things around next season - whenever that may be!

- What do you think? Leave a comment below!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two men face trial over alleged kidnapping

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24