‘A remarkable failure across the board’ - Town fans on ‘embarrassing’ season after League One is ended

Fans have been reacting to the news that Ipswich Town's season is over after today's EFL vote Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that the team’s season is over after today’s EFL vote - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying.

The first meeting of the day, involving all 71 clubs from the three EFL divisions, decided how the final standings would be decided before a second, held between League One clubs only, ultimately saw an ‘overwhelming majority’ of third tier clubs vote to end the season now.

With the EFL framework approved earlier in the day meaning that just the traditional four teams will contest the play-offs behind closed doors, Town, who finish 11th in the table using the points per game calculation which has been agreed upon, have no further part to play in the season.

It’s a hugely disappointing end to Town’s first season in the third tier for more than half a century, with expectations high that the Blues would bounce straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Of course, they started the season superbly, topping the league and, at one point, just Town and all-conquering Liverpool stood alone as the remaining unbeaten sides in all four divisions.

But it all dissolved in a mess of squad rotation, postponed games and injuries, leaving Town with a lot of questions to answer if they are to turn things around next season - whenever that may be!

