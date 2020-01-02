E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'They need a bit of security, if they don't get out of the league this year it's not the end of the world' - Town fans on Lambert's new deal

PUBLISHED: 14:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 02 January 2020

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on Paul Lambert's new five-year deal at Ipswich Town prior to the club's 1-1 draw with Wycombe yesterday

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on Paul Lambert's new five-year deal at Ipswich Town prior to the club's 1-1 draw with Wycombe yesterday

Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on boss Paul Lambert's new five-year deal to our cameras yesterday - here's what they made of it.

The Town boss inked a fresh deal which will keep him at Portman Road until 2025 ahead of the clash with Wycombe, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

MORE: 'I love the club and I love the support... who knows, this could be my last gig' - Lambert on his new five-year Ipswich contract

It came as something of a surprise to fans, with the boss facing his first sustained period of pressure since arriving at the club due to Town's recent poor run.

MORE: 'If it's right in a business sense we'll look at it' - O'Neill on prospect of selling young star

However, most fans we spoke to ahead of the Wycombe clash welcomed the news - watch the video for more!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia under fire as rail fares go up again

Rail passengers are facing rises averaging 2.6% on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Drugs courier jailed for three years

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Aguero, Aubameyang, Sterling, Kane...Norwood – Why Town striker is mixing in elite company

James Norwood battles for the ball at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture PAGEPIX

Man accused of stabbing two women appears in court

A man accused of stabbing two women in Felixstowe has been remanded in custody Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists