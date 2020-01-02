Video

'They need a bit of security, if they don't get out of the league this year it's not the end of the world' - Town fans on Lambert's new deal

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on Paul Lambert's new five-year deal at Ipswich Town prior to the club's 1-1 draw with Wycombe yesterday Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on boss Paul Lambert's new five-year deal to our cameras yesterday - here's what they made of it.

The Town boss inked a fresh deal which will keep him at Portman Road until 2025 ahead of the clash with Wycombe, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

It came as something of a surprise to fans, with the boss facing his first sustained period of pressure since arriving at the club due to Town's recent poor run.

However, most fans we spoke to ahead of the Wycombe clash welcomed the news - watch the video for more!