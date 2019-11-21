Gameday: 'Dozzell showed the player he can be' - Town fans react to FA Cup win

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 14:43 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 21 November 2019

Ipswich Town fans react to the win at Lincoln City in the FA Cup on the latest #Gameday

Ipswich Town fans react to the win at Lincoln City in the FA Cup on the latest #Gameday

Archant

Ipswich Town finally broke their FA Cup hoodoo at Lincoln City last night - and the #Gameday cameras were there to capture fans' thoughts post-match.

The Blues looked like they were heading to extra-time and a potential shoot-out at Sincil Bank, locked at 0-0, before Alan Judge popped up to score with almost the final kick of the game to send Town through.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Lincoln in FA Cup

It was their first win in the historic competition since 2010, when they beat Blackpool, and sets up a trip to Coventry - actually St Andrews in Birmingham - for a second round clash at 2pm on December 1.

MORE: Lambert hits out at his squad rotation critics after Ipswich Town's dramatic late win at Lincoln in FA Cup replay

As usual, sports video man Ross Halls was there to capture all the sights and sounds from the game, plus grab fans' reactions.

- If you want to get involved in #Gameday, contact Ross at ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

