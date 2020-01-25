E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We are top of the league say we are top of the league... but let's not get carried away' - Town fans on Lincoln win

PUBLISHED: 18:41 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 25 January 2020

Will Keane rises high alongside Max Melbourne. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Steve Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to their side's 1-0 victory over Lincoln City this afternoon.

The victory takes Ipswich back to the top of League One, after losing their place there back in November.

The win came thanks to a goal from Luke Woolfenden, who headed in at the far post following an excellent delivery from Luke Garbutt.

It was the defender's first goal for his hometown club and it ultimately proved enough to secure three points at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert's men now head to Rotherham on Tuesday night for a battle of the league's top two.

Town fans have been reacting to their side's victory on social media and you can read a selection above.

