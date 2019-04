Opinion

‘Terrible performance, but great support in the away end’ - Town fans react to Brentford defeat

Unhappy returns: Alan Judge back at his old club Brentford, where Town lost 2-0. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Town fans have been reacting to the game on social media. You can read a selection of their responses above.

