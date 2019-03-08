E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'That was a terrifying second half... but exactly the kind of game we need to win' - Town fans react to MK Dons win

PUBLISHED: 23:05 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:11 17 September 2019

Ipswich Town beat MK Dons 1-0 this evening thanks to Jon Nolan's first-half strike.

Nolan's neat finish saw him convert Emyr Huws' cross after 12 minutes to secure the three points on the road.

The Blues had to dig deep in the second period to secure the points as MK Dons came on strong and pushed for a point.

There were wild celebrations at the end as Paul Lambert embraced the 3,000 traveling fans, while captain Luke Chambers threw out his famous fist pumps.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to their side's win online and you can see a selection of them above.

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor's surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

'Watch this space' could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

