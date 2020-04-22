E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘This could be disastrous for us’ - Town fans react to regionalised League One proposal

PUBLISHED: 14:23 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 22 April 2020

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to proposals which could see Leagues One and Two regionalised. Picture: MARK HEATH

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to radical proposals which could see Leagues One and Two regionalised in response to the coronavirus pandemic - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying.

According a report in the Daily Mail, ‘several clubs’ have indicated they would back the plan, proposed by Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley as a way of helping clubs who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the sport.

He argues that regionalised lower tiers would mean lower travel costs for clubs, plus see more fans tempted by away days.

And opinion appears to be split amongst Towns fans, with an edge towards keeping things as they are – 59% voted ‘no’ in our poll asking if the leagues should be regionalised, at time of writing.

Here’s a taste of what fans are saying on Twitter.

- What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

