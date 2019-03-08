Opinion

'Fair play to Marcus and his staff. They've got this spot on' - Town fans react to season ticket prices

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club's new season ticket prices online. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their reactions to the club’s season ticket prices for League One in 2019/20.

The club have cut prices by 12.5% for their next campaign, the first time they'll be playing in the third tier of English football since 1957.

Most fans seem to be happy enough with the price drop – which will increase even more if the club hit certain targets for ticket sales.

