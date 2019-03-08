Partly Cloudy

Opinion

'Fair play to Marcus and his staff. They've got this spot on' - Town fans react to season ticket prices

PUBLISHED: 12:11 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 17 April 2019

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club's new season ticket prices online. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club's new season ticket prices online. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their reactions to the club’s season ticket prices for League One in 2019/20.

The club have cut prices by 12.5% for their next campaign, the first time they'll be playing in the third tier of English football since 1957.

MORE: Town cut season ticket prices by 12.5%

Most fans seem to be happy enough with the price drop – which will increase even more if the club hit certain targets for ticket sales.

MORE: Lambert's message to fans

You can see some fan responses above, plus let us know what you think by voting in our poll and leaving your comments below.

