Opinion

'I can't wait to forget about Ipswich Town for a few months' - fans react to Sheffield United defeat

PUBLISHED: 20:35 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 27 April 2019

Paul Lambert impersonators at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert impersonators at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the Blues 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Paul Lambert's men were completely outclassed by a Blades side heading to the Premier League.

Scott Hogan and Jack O'Connell scored the goals to win it for the visitors, meaning they are almost certain to be back in the Premier League next season.

There were wild celebrations at full-time, while the Blues once again took their medicine.

There's one game left for Paul Lambert's men - a home clash with Leeds next weekend.

You can read supporters' reaction to the game above.

