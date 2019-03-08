Opinion

'So many positives today... we were on another level to Sunderland' - Town fans react to Black Cats draw

Town fans pictured ahead of the the Ipswich Town v Sunderland game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been having their say following their side's 1-1 draw at home against Sunderland.

The Blues went 1-0 up after 15 minutes after Luke Garbutt slotted home following a good run into the box, netting for the second time in his two Ipswich Town games.

Paul Lambert's side had plenty of chances after that but were unable to take them before Lynden Gooch fired Sunderland level, following a mistake from Ipswich captain Luke Chambers.

From there the hosts had openings to win it but were unable to find the net.

Ipswich fans have been reacting on social media to the game and you can read their views above.