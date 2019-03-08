Opinion
'The reaction from the fans was class... but we want results on the pitch' - Town supporters on Swansea loss
PUBLISHED: 18:16 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 22 April 2019
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Swansea City this afternoon.
The Blues were beaten by a Wayne Routledge goal on 57 minutes, as he followed up after Dan James' shot had come back off the inside of the post.
Ipswich have two games remaining this season - a visit to Sheffield United and a home clash with Leeds.
