E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Offensively good, defensively awful’ - Town fans react to West Ham pre-season defeat

25 August, 2020 - 16:33
Teddy Bishop on the ball in Ipswich Town's 4-1 defeat to West Ham this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teddy Bishop on the ball in Ipswich Town's 4-1 defeat to West Ham this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by Premier League West Ham in their only match of the pre-season at Portman Road this afternoon - here’s what fans have been saying about it on social media.

The Blues looked bright in the first half, aside from a couple of very panicked moments at the back, but went in 1-0 down courtesy of a late Sebastien Haller goal.

Then the game was turned upside down by a second half spell which saw four goals scored in five minutes, with the visitors punishing Ipswich mistakes as they netted three of them.

Haller made it 2-0, before Freddie Sears got a goal back after fine work from Emyr Huws.

MORE: Ipswich Town 1-4 West Ham United: Blues well-beaten as mistakes are punished in Portman Road loss

Then came some calamity defending from Town, goalkeeper Tomas Holy allowing a cross to sail over his head for Tomas Soucek to head home, before a nightmare moment for captain Luke Chambers as he turned into trouble, was stripped of possession and then thumped the post with his boot after Haller completed his treble with ease.

That’s how the game finished, a second defeat in a row for Town to Premier League foes, having lost 3-0 at Spurs on Saturday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

New Wolsey co-produces world premiere murder-mystery online

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! Photo: New Wolsey Theatre

Accused youth ‘sorry’ for man’s death but blames victim for starting fatal fight

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richie Day. Picture: ARCHANT