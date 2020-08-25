‘Offensively good, defensively awful’ - Town fans react to West Ham pre-season defeat

Teddy Bishop on the ball in Ipswich Town's 4-1 defeat to West Ham this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were comprehensively beaten 4-1 by Premier League West Ham in their only match of the pre-season at Portman Road this afternoon - here’s what fans have been saying about it on social media.

The Blues looked bright in the first half, aside from a couple of very panicked moments at the back, but went in 1-0 down courtesy of a late Sebastien Haller goal.

Then the game was turned upside down by a second half spell which saw four goals scored in five minutes, with the visitors punishing Ipswich mistakes as they netted three of them.

Haller made it 2-0, before Freddie Sears got a goal back after fine work from Emyr Huws.

Then came some calamity defending from Town, goalkeeper Tomas Holy allowing a cross to sail over his head for Tomas Soucek to head home, before a nightmare moment for captain Luke Chambers as he turned into trouble, was stripped of possession and then thumped the post with his boot after Haller completed his treble with ease.

That’s how the game finished, a second defeat in a row for Town to Premier League foes, having lost 3-0 at Spurs on Saturday.