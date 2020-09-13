‘Decent performance... Dozzell & Bishop can run games’ - Town fans react to Wigan win
PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 13 September 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s season-opening 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying..
The Blues got their League One campaign off to a perfect start, with goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards giving them three points against the Latics, who were relegated from the Championship last season.
MORE: Ipswich Town 2-0 Wigan Athletic: Blues begin campaign with win after Bishop and Edwards strikes
There were a few nervy moments at the back, and much tougher tests lie ahead, but the Blues did enough to get the win.
Town next host Fulham at Portman Road in a Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night, kick-off 7pm.
