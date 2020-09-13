E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Decent performance... Dozzell & Bishop can run games’ - Town fans react to Wigan win

PUBLISHED: 14:40 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 13 September 2020

Luke Chambers congratulates Gwion Edwards after he had scored Town's second in the 2-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: Steve Waller

Luke Chambers congratulates Gwion Edwards after he had scored Town's second in the 2-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: Steve Waller

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s season-opening 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying..

The Blues got their League One campaign off to a perfect start, with goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards giving them three points against the Latics, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

MORE: Ipswich Town 2-0 Wigan Athletic: Blues begin campaign with win after Bishop and Edwards strikes

There were a few nervy moments at the back, and much tougher tests lie ahead, but the Blues did enough to get the win.

Town next host Fulham at Portman Road in a Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night, kick-off 7pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nuisance behaviour concerns in grounds outside Framlingham Castle, say police

There are claims of anti-social behaviour outside Framlingham Castle. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two French bulldogs stolen from garden

One of two French bulldogs stolen from a garden in Souther Cross, Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 opening-day victory over Wigan

Joe Garner and Andre Dozzell battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com