‘Decent performance... Dozzell & Bishop can run games’ - Town fans react to Wigan win

Luke Chambers congratulates Gwion Edwards after he had scored Town's second in the 2-0 victory over Wigan. Picture: Steve Waller Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s season-opening 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying..

The Blues got their League One campaign off to a perfect start, with goals from Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards giving them three points against the Latics, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

There were a few nervy moments at the back, and much tougher tests lie ahead, but the Blues did enough to get the win.

Town next host Fulham at Portman Road in a Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night, kick-off 7pm.