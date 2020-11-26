Breaking

Town can welcome 2,000 fans for Portsmouth clash as Ipswich is placed in Tier 2

Cardboard cut-outs of Ipswich Town fans. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town will be able to welcome back 2,000 supporters for the visit of Portsmouth on December 12 after the county was placed in Tier 2 of the government’s new coronavirus plan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime minister Boris Johnson revealed earlier this week supporters would be permitted to attend games in limited numbers once the current lockdown ends on December 2, with 4,000 admitted to Tier 1 areas and 2,000 to Tier 2. No fans are permitted to attend games in Tier 3.

Ipswich and Suffolk were in Tier 1 prior to the November lockdown but will move into the second tier once the period ends, meaning 2,000 of the club’s 9,000 season ticket holders will be able to attend.

The first game at Portman Road after December 2 is Portsmouth’s visit on December 12, with Town’s first game in front of a crowd likely to be at Plymouth on December 5.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich Town supporters group calls for Lambert departure with training ground banner

Argyle are also in Tier 2 area, meaning 2,000 supporters will be permitted at Home Park. There will be no provision for away supporters to attend.

The tier system is set to be reviewed on December 16, meaning it’s possible for Ipswich to move down to Tier 1 should case rates drop.

Health secretary Matt Hancock, also MP for West Suffolk said: “Despite the fact Suffolk overall has the lowest case rate outside Cornwall and the Isle of Wight (both in Tier 1) our judgement, looking at all the indicators and based on public health advice, is that Suffolk needs to be in Tier 2 to get the virus further under control.

“I hope Suffolk and so many other parts of the country can get to Tier 1 soon and the more people who stick to the rules, the quicker that will happen.”

The club are expected to announce details on how tickets will be allocated in the near future.