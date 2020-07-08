E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘You’re mising the option about donating the money to sign Garbutt’ - Town fans react to season ticket refund options

PUBLISHED: 15:20 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 July 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans hopes fans won't all take the cash refund option for season tickets

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club revealing the options for season ticket refunds - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The club are offering five options for fans, ranging from a ‘drip-fed’ full refund to supporters choosing to donate the money they’ve lost.

MORE: ‘We hope many will take up one of the attractive NON cash refund plans’ – Evans on range of 2019/20 season ticket rebate options

And, while many fans have said they’re happy to donate their cash, others are seeking a full refund - and questioning why the club can’t give them all the money back in one go.

Fans have until 5pm on Wednesday, July 22, to inform the club of their choice.

