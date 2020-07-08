‘You’re mising the option about donating the money to sign Garbutt’ - Town fans react to season ticket refund options

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans hopes fans won't all take the cash refund option for season tickets Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club revealing the options for season ticket refunds - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The club are offering five options for fans, ranging from a ‘drip-fed’ full refund to supporters choosing to donate the money they’ve lost.

And, while many fans have said they’re happy to donate their cash, others are seeking a full refund - and questioning why the club can’t give them all the money back in one go.

Fans have until 5pm on Wednesday, July 22, to inform the club of their choice.