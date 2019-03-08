FIFA 20 ratings revealed - who are Ipswich Town's top rated players?
PUBLISHED: 10:07 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 10 September 2019
The FIFA 20 ratings for Ipswich Town players have been leaked on social media this morning - and they make for surprise reading!
Centre-back Toto Nsiala is the club's highest-rated player in the 'release version' of the game, scoring a 69 overall.
He's followed by a slew of players with a 68 overall rating - Freddie Sears, James Norwood, Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws and Jon Nolan.
Gwion Edwards and Myles Kenlock score a 67, with Tomas Holy, Teddy Bishop, Will Norris, Alan Judge, Kane Vincent-Young, Danny Rowe and the now departed Josh Emmanuel all on 66.
Flynn Downes, perhaps Town's best player so far this season, will be disappointed with his 65, a rating he shares with Andre Dozzell, Luke Garbutt and four-goal Kayden Jackson.
The club's lowest rated player is midfielder Idris El-Mizouni, who scores just a 52, while Armando Dobra, who stood out in last week's EFL Trophy win over Spurs U21s, appears to have been missed out completely.
Highly-rated winger Jack Lankester will also be underwhelmed with his 58 rating.
Ratings will be updated regularly as the season progresses.
- FIFA 20 hits the shops on Tuesday, September 24.
Full FIFA 20 Town ratings:
69: Nsiala
68: Sears, Norwood, Chambers, Skuse, Huws, Nolan.
67: Edwards, Kenlock.
66: Holy, Bishop, Norris, Judge, Vincent Young, Rowe, Emmanuel.
65: Dozzell, Downes, Garbutt, Jackson
64: Nydam, Roberts, Donacien
63: Wilson
62: Woolfenden
60: Morris
58: Lankester
52: El-Mizouni