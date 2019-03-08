Breaking

FIFA 20 ratings revealed - who are Ipswich Town's top rated players?

Leading scorer James Norwood is one of a number of Ipswich Town players with a 68 rating in FIFA 20. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The FIFA 20 ratings for Ipswich Town players have been leaked on social media this morning - and they make for surprise reading!

Toto Nsiala, who returned to action for Town U23s last night, is the top ranked Blues player in FIFA 20. Picture: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala, who returned to action for Town U23s last night, is the top ranked Blues player in FIFA 20. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Centre-back Toto Nsiala is the club's highest-rated player in the 'release version' of the game, scoring a 69 overall.

He's followed by a slew of players with a 68 overall rating - Freddie Sears, James Norwood, Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws and Jon Nolan.

Gwion Edwards and Myles Kenlock score a 67, with Tomas Holy, Teddy Bishop, Will Norris, Alan Judge, Kane Vincent-Young, Danny Rowe and the now departed Josh Emmanuel all on 66.

Flynn Downes, perhaps Town's best player so far this season, will be disappointed with his 65, a rating he shares with Andre Dozzell, Luke Garbutt and four-goal Kayden Jackson.

The club's lowest rated player is midfielder Idris El-Mizouni, who scores just a 52, while Armando Dobra, who stood out in last week's EFL Trophy win over Spurs U21s, appears to have been missed out completely.

Highly-rated winger Jack Lankester will also be underwhelmed with his 58 rating.

Flynn Downes has been one of Ipswich Town's star performers so far this season - but only merits a 65 rating on FIFA 20. Picture: STEVE WALLER Flynn Downes has been one of Ipswich Town's star performers so far this season - but only merits a 65 rating on FIFA 20. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ratings will be updated regularly as the season progresses.

- FIFA 20 hits the shops on Tuesday, September 24.

Full FIFA 20 Town ratings:

69: Nsiala

68: Sears, Norwood, Chambers, Skuse, Huws, Nolan.

67: Edwards, Kenlock.

66: Holy, Bishop, Norris, Judge, Vincent Young, Rowe, Emmanuel.

65: Dozzell, Downes, Garbutt, Jackson

64: Nydam, Roberts, Donacien

63: Wilson

62: Woolfenden

60: Morris

58: Lankester

52: El-Mizouni